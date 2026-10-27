Toluwanisings: ‘Burying People At Home Is Not A Good Idea’ – Actress Kudirat Ogunro 

Nollywood actress, Kudirat Ogunro, has said burying people at home is a bad idea.

The remark follows a dispute over the burial of late Nigerian gospel singer Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings.

Naija News reports that the singer’s death on October 14 sparked widespread reactions, given his rising popularity and the impact of his ministrations.

His widow and members of his family had earlier disagreed over where he should be buried.

While the wife wants him laid to rest in a cemetery or church-owned burial ground, saying she would not be comfortable living in a house where her husband is buried, his father had said in an interview that he preferred that his son be buried in his house or in their village, where the singer’s mother was buried.

In a post via her Instagram page, Kudirat Ogunro said it is not advisable to bury people at home.

According to the actress, the children of the deceased might want to sell the house in future, stressing that people may not want to buy such property or may buy it and exhume the corpse.

She wrote, “I said it last month, and I’ll say it again: burying people at home isn’t a good idea. What if the children grow up and decide to sell the house? Who wants to buy a house with a burial ground?

“Yes, people may buy such properties and exhume the remains, but why create that problem in the first place? Personally, I don’t think it’s advisable. Just my opinion, though!”