Toluwanisings’ Family Seeks Burial Postponement, Demands Probe Into Singer’s Death

A fresh dispute has emerged over the burial of the late gospel singer, Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, as members of his father’s family have demanded that his interment be put on hold pending an investigation into the cause of his death.

Naija News reports that the development comes as the singer’s memorial service holds today (Tuesday) in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The burial, though not publicly announced, was reportedly scheduled for Wednesday.

The singer’s death on October 14 had generated wide reactions, owing to his rising popularity and the impact of his ministrations.

His widow and members of his family had earlier disagreed over where he should be buried.

While the wife wants him laid to rest in a cemetery or church-owned burial ground, saying she would not be comfortable living in a house where her husband is buried, his father had said in an interview that he preferred that his son be buried in his house or in their village, where the singer’s mother was buried.

In the latest twist, an uncle of the deceased, Lawal Rauf, in a statement, said the family was opposed to the planned Wednesday burial and wanted the circumstances of his death investigated first.

“We don’t want him to be buried on Wednesday as they planned to. Everyone from his father’s family has agreed to this. We want people to help us in doing investigations into his death,” the statement read.

The family also insisted on where the singer should eventually be laid to rest.

“Whenever we decide to bury him, we want him to be buried in his home in Ibadan, where his wife is currently living,” it added.

Rauf urged the government, Nigerians and religious leaders to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into the singer’s death.