‘I Would Be Happy If He Is Not Buried In A Burial Ground’ – Toluwanising’s Father Speaks On Burial Plans

The father of the late gospel singer, Olayemi Bolaji, better known as Toluwanisings, has disclosed that he prefers his son to be buried in the house he built, not in a burial ground.

The father made his preference known in an interview amidst reports of disputes over where the late singer should be buried.

According to reports, the singer’s father wants his son buried at his house or taken to Ikirun, Osun State, where his late mother was buried, while the wife reportedly prefers that he be laid to rest in a cemetery in Ibadan.

He also disclosed that the singer’s real name was Sadiq Olayemi Bayonle and that he was born in July 1992.

According to him, Toluwanisings lost his mother when he was just six months old.

Speaking on the development during an interview, the father said: “When his mom died, and, the mother’s family then said they should release Toluwanisings to them to use it to console the family, which he was released to his mom’s family, but the father said they were still taking responsibility.

“I was happy when he converted to Christianity because in our family we have both Christians and Muslims.

“After secondary school, Toluwanisings proceeded to Yaba College of Technology in Lagos. While there, he met the woman who later became his wife through their involvement in a church choir.

“So, he went to Lagos, he met his wife which they were both in choir, so later inform us he wanted to get married.

“I married another woman, and Toluwanisings asked me to introduce him to his younger siblings. I did, and they have been very close.

“He has really tried for his half-siblings and me financially. He really tried.

“In fact, he promised to establish one of his half-siblings a day before he died.

“I would be happy if he is buried in the house he built and not in a burial ground.”

According to his father, Toluwanisings went on to study in Lagos, got married, and stayed close to his family, especially his younger half-siblings, before he died.

His father described Toluwanisings as a loving son, a supportive brother, and a blessing to the family, lamenting that the singer died while still making plans to improve his relatives’ well-being.

Naija News reports that Toluwanisings is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and his two children.