Toluwanisings’ Family Fixes Service Of Songs

The family of the late gospel singer, Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, has announced plans to hold a night of tributes and service of songs in his honour.

Naija News reports that the family also appealed to Nigerians to come to the aid of his wife and children, who were left behind following his sudden death.

The programme will hold on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at 3pm at the Hall of Grace, Jogor Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State.

In a post on the late singer’s social media page, the family invited friends, colleagues, fans and sympathisers to join in celebrating his life and ministry.

“We invite you to join us for a Night of Tributes and Service of Songs in honour of our beloved brother, friend, and gospel minister, Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, fondly known as Toluwanisings,” the family said.

In a separate message titled, “A Call for Love and Support,” the family urged well-meaning individuals to support the widow as she adjusts to life without her husband.

“As we mourn the loss of our beloved brother, let us stand with his wife during this difficult season. Every contribution, no matter how small, is a gesture of love and compassion,” the appeal read.

The family shared bank account details for donations and prayed for those who would respond to the call.

“Please support her through the account details provided. May God bless every giving heart and grant the family strength and comfort,” it added.

Toluwanisings died on October 14, 2026, only hours after he ministered at a praise concert organised by fellow gospel artiste, Bidemi Olaoba, in Ibadan.