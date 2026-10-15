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Details Of How Singer Toluwanisings Died Revealed

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Nigerian Singer, Toluwanisings
Nigerian Singer, Toluwanisings

Key Takeaways

  • Best of Nollywood CEO, Seun Oloketuyi, said gospel singer Toluwanisings slumped on the stairs and died after being rushed between hospitals.
  • Oloketuyi said two hospitals rejected Toluwanisings before a third hospital accepted him and later confirmed he was dead.
  • COPA convener, Pelumi Olajengbesi, first announced Toluwanisings’ death on Instagram on Wednesday, while the family later confirmed it on the singer’s page.

The Chief Executive Officer of Best of Nollywood (BON), Seun Oloketuyi, has shared details of how Nigerian gospel singer, Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, died after he slumped.

Naija News reports that the Convener of the Coalition of Public Interest Lawyers and Advocates (COPA), Pelumi Olajengbesi, announced the singer’s death in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday.

While praying for God’s mercy upon Toluwanisings, Olajengbesi expressed concern over the death of young Nigerians.

The family of the deceased also confirmed the demise in a statement via the singer’s Instagram page after confusion trailed the death.

In a post shared on his Instagram handle, Oloketuyi said Toluwanisings slumped on the stairs and was rushed from one hospital to another.

According to him, Toluwanisings was rejected in two hospitals before the third medical facility, which accepted him, confirmed the singer dead.

While describing the death as too painful, Oloketuyi wrote, “How Toluwasings died. DEATH SHAME ON YOU: You slumped on the stairs, and they began rushing you from one hospital to another. The first hospital rejected you, the second hospital rejected you, and by the time you got to the third hospital, they said you were gone.

“This is too painful to believe. A gospel musician whose voice once blessed souls, gone just like that?

“Death, why are you so cruel?

“Rest in peace, Toluwanisings. Your voice may be silent here on earth, but the songs you left behind will continue to speak.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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