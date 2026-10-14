Popular Gospel Singer, Toluwanisings Is Dead

Nigerian gospel singer, Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, is reportedly dead.

Naija News reports that the Convener of the Coalition of Public Interest Lawyers and Advocates (COPA), Pelumi Olajengbesi, announced the singer’s death in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday.

While praying for God’s mercy upon Toluwanisings, Olajengbesi expressed concern over the death of young Nigerians.

Olajengbesi added that the death of Toluwanisings and other young men and women is not God’s plan.

He wrote, “My God! What a life! No, Lord! We plead for Your mercy upon Toluwanisings.

“I am deeply troubled by the deaths of young men and women. This is not God’s plan for us. We say no to untimely death!”

Reacting to the sad news, comedian Woli Agba said, in a post on his Instagram page, that they are still praying for a miracle.

He wrote, “Please hold on. Please don’t conclude. We are trusting God. Please.”

However, at the time of filing this report, the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death have not been revealed.

In related news, Nigerian gospel artiste, Joshua Acheme Edache, popularly known as Nutty Josh, recently died following injuries sustained in an accident in Abuja.

Nutty Josh, who was from Benue State, reportedly sustained injuries at a motorcycle training school in Abuja about five weeks before his death.

After the accident, the gospel artiste reportedly experienced persistent headaches and difficulty breathing.

After returning to the hospital, further medical examinations revealed that he had also sustained internal injuries.

He subsequently received additional medical treatment and was later placed in a medically induced coma.