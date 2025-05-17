BREAKING: Gospel Singer, Peterson Okopi Cheats Death In Ghastly Car Accident [Photos]

Celebrated gospel artist, Peterson Okopi, has narrowly escaped a life-threatening car accident.

The development has left his fans and followers in awe as they regard his safety as a testament to divine protection.

Naija News reports that Peterson Okopi, recognised for his moving worship melodies, announced the incident on Instagram on Saturday, posting a collection of images that displayed the extensively damaged front of his car, complete with broken glass and a bent hood.

In spite of the destruction, he assured his supporters that he is unharmed.

“IF NOT FOR THE LORD WHO WAS ON OUR SIDE… Don’t panic, nothing missing, nothing broken. Keep reading,” the gospel singer wrote on his social media page.

Although he did not disclose specifics regarding the location or circumstances of the accident, Okopi took the opportunity to direct his followers to his forthcoming worship event, titled ‘The Inner Court (Thanksgiving),’ which is set to take place on May 31.

He urged them to participate, stating: “Come with your instrument of praise and worship — above all, your heart. We will praise more, and share more! We go harder, and do more in the strength of the Lord.”