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Nigerian Gospel Singer Dies After Ghastly Accident

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Nutty Josh
Nutty Josh

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian gospel artiste, Joshua Acheme Edache, also known as Nutty Josh, died on Sunday, September 20, 2026, after suffering injuries in an Abuja accident.
  • Nutty Josh, from Benue State, got injured at a motorcycle training school in Abuja about five weeks earlier and later developed headaches, breathing problems and internal injuries.
  • He was later placed in a medically induced coma before he died, and fans remembered his rap and storytelling that helped grow Gospel Hip Hop in Nigeria.

Nigerian gospel artiste Joshua Acheme Edache, popularly known as Nutty Josh, has died following injuries sustained in an accident in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Nutty Josh, who was from Benue State, reportedly sustained injuries at a motorcycle training school in Abuja about five weeks before his death.

After the accident, the gospel artiste reportedly experienced persistent headaches and difficulty breathing.

After returning to the hospital, further medical examinations revealed that he had also sustained internal injuries.

He subsequently received additional medical treatment and was later placed in a medically induced coma.

He died on the morning of Sunday, September 20, 2026.

Nutty Josh was remembered for using rap, music and storytelling to share his Christian faith and connect with listeners.

He was among the artistes who contributed to the growth of Gospel Hip Hop in Nigeria at a time when the genre was still developing and seeking wider recognition within the Nigerian Gospel music scene.

Throughout his career, Nutty Josh released several songs that became associated with his musical journey, including N.U.T.T.Y Definition, Thankful featuring Onos, Way Maker, OMG and Too Much.

He also released projects including Gospel Rap Affair (GRA), Yield and Grace & Ease, further establishing his place in the Christian Hip Hop community.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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