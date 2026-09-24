Nigerian Gospel Singer Dies After Ghastly Accident

Nigerian gospel artiste Joshua Acheme Edache, popularly known as Nutty Josh, has died following injuries sustained in an accident in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Nutty Josh, who was from Benue State, reportedly sustained injuries at a motorcycle training school in Abuja about five weeks before his death.

After the accident, the gospel artiste reportedly experienced persistent headaches and difficulty breathing.

After returning to the hospital, further medical examinations revealed that he had also sustained internal injuries.

He subsequently received additional medical treatment and was later placed in a medically induced coma.

He died on the morning of Sunday, September 20, 2026.

Nutty Josh was remembered for using rap, music and storytelling to share his Christian faith and connect with listeners.

He was among the artistes who contributed to the growth of Gospel Hip Hop in Nigeria at a time when the genre was still developing and seeking wider recognition within the Nigerian Gospel music scene.

Throughout his career, Nutty Josh released several songs that became associated with his musical journey, including N.U.T.T.Y Definition, Thankful featuring Onos, Way Maker, OMG and Too Much.

He also released projects including Gospel Rap Affair (GRA), Yield and Grace & Ease, further establishing his place in the Christian Hip Hop community.