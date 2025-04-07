Gospel Singer, Steve Crown Announces Wedding Date

Renowned gospel music singer, Steve Crown, has announced his engagement to his fiancée, Ruth Thomas, with a wedding date set for April 26, 2025.

Steve Crown announced his wedding plan with a romantic video of the proposal on his Instagram page, expressing joy and gratitude.

He wrote: “Approved by God. We are now forever. Crowningruth2025. 26th APRIL 2025”.

The couple’s partnership has received a flood of congratulatory messages from both fans and fellow artists.

Naija News reports that Steve Crown’s music career has been flourishing following the release of his songs such as “You Are Great,” “All The Glory,” and “Mighty God.”

The gospel artist’s heartfelt voice and uplifting lyrics have won the hearts of many, and his engagement has sparked considerable enthusiasm and good wishes.

Prominent personalities, including Eben, Yadah, Okopi Peterson, Joe Praise, and Ada Ehi have shared their congratulations, with several expressing joy and prayers for the couple’s journey ahead.

Meanwhile, veteran Nollywood actor, Olaiya Igwe has stated that he regrets disappointing Tope Alabi on her wedding day.

The thespian, while speaking during a recent interview on Baba Ibe TV disclosed that he failed to keep a promise he had earlier made to Alabi and her husband Soji.

Igwe explained that the incident took place some years ago when he bought a luxury car after the release of his popular movie ‘Ololade Mr Money’.

Narrating the incident, he said, Alabi and her husband visited him during the preparation for their wedding and begged to borrow his car for their official ride but he disappointed them by ignoring their calls despite the initial agreement.

He stated that he has begged for their forgiveness. However, he still feels guilty when he recalls the incident.