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Family Confirms Death Of Popular Gospel Musician

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By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
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Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings
Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings

Key Takeaways

  • The family of Nigerian gospel singer, Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, confirmed he died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026.
  • In a statement on his Instagram account, the family described him as Minister Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji of Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry and a beloved husband and minister.
  • The family said funeral arrangements would be announced later, as fans, colleagues and public figures mourned him online while his cause of death remained undisclosed.

The family of Nigerian gospel singer, Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, on Wednesday night confirmed the death of the gospel musician.

Naija News reports that in a statement released on his Instagram account, the family disclosed that the singer reportedly passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

The family identified him as Minister Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji of the Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry (TOGOMM), describing him as a beloved husband, family member and gospel minister.

The statement read, “With deep sorrow, the family announces the passing of Minister Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry (TOGOMM), who passed away in the early hours of 14 October 2026.

“A dearly loved husband, family member, and gospel minister.

“Please keep his wife, family, and loved ones in your prayers during this difficult time.

They added that details of his funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.

As of the time of this report, the cause of Toluwanisings’ death had not been disclosed.

Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: editor@naijanews.com

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