Family Confirms Death Of Popular Gospel Musician

The family of Nigerian gospel singer, Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, on Wednesday night confirmed the death of the gospel musician.

Naija News reports that in a statement released on his Instagram account, the family disclosed that the singer reportedly passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

The family identified him as Minister Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji of the Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry (TOGOMM), describing him as a beloved husband, family member and gospel minister.

The statement read, “With deep sorrow, the family announces the passing of Minister Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry (TOGOMM), who passed away in the early hours of 14 October 2026.

“A dearly loved husband, family member, and gospel minister.

“Please keep his wife, family, and loved ones in your prayers during this difficult time.”

They added that details of his funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.

As of the time of this report, the cause of Toluwanisings’ death had not been disclosed.