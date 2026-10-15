‘Hospitals Were Giving Excuses’ – Fresh Details On Toluwanisings Death Emerge

Fresh details surrounding the death of Nigerian gospel singer, Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, have been shared by his personal assistant, Babadunni Gbolabo.

Naija News reports that Toluwanisings died on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

In a viral video online, Gbolabo said the singer suddenly slumped and was rushed to eight hospitals in Ibadan but was rejected.

Gbolabo said all efforts to secure medical attention proved abortive, stressing that the hospitals’ excuses included doctors being unavailable due to an ongoing strike.

According to the PA, the family had not yet concluded the necessary arrangements, noting that relatives would make further decisions after consultations.

He said, “When it happened in the morning, I wasn’t here, so they called me and I came.

“There was nothing wrong with him. He was very fine and in perfect condition. He just slumped. They tried to resuscitate him. They went helter-skelter. They took him to some hospitals, but they were giving excuses.

“Some said doctors were not working because of the strike. Some did not admit him at all. That is how it went. We tried our best, including prayers. We took him to up to seven to eight hospitals in Ibadan, but God said his time was up.

“The family members are here. So, we are all just managing the situation, as the body is currently at the mortuary. Once the family members meet and are clear on things, we will know the next step to take.

“But they haven’t done the necessary things. Whatever they conclude upon arrival, that is what we will execute.”