What He Feared Most Affected Him – Woli Agba Speaks On ToluwaniSings’ Death 

Nigerian comedian, Ayo Ajewole, popularly known as Woli Agba, has reacted to the death of gospel singer, ToluwaniSings, recalling the late singer’s concerns about Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Naija News reports that Woli Agba said the singer had repeatedly expressed fears about the state of medical services in the country.

The comedian shared his reaction on Instagram, revealing that ToluwaniSings had considered travelling abroad because of concerns about the reliability of healthcare services in Nigeria.

According to Woli Agba, the late singer had spoken on several occasions about the possibility of seeking medical treatment outside the country because of the difficulties patients face when trying to access proper healthcare.

He said: “What he feared most and talked about repeatedly was what eventually affected him. He said many times, if not for anything, he’ll consider going abroad just because of Nigeria’s unreliable healthcare system.”

In other news, fresh details surrounding the death of Nigerian gospel singer, Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, have been shared by his personal assistant, Babadunni Gbolabo.

In a viral video online, Gbolabo said the singer suddenly slumped and was rushed to eight hospitals in Ibadan but was rejected.

Gbolabo said all efforts to secure medical attention proved abortive, stressing that the hospitals’ excuses included doctors being unavailable due to an ongoing strike.