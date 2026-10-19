Nigerian Singer, Bidemi Olaoba Reveals Haunting Regret About Toluwanisings Death

Nigerian gospel singer, Bidemi Olaoba, has broken silence over the passing of his colleague, Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings.

Naija News recalls that Toluwanisings died after collapsing in his home, amid reports that he was rejected by several hospitals.

In a post via his Instagram page, Bidemi said Toluwanisings made his final appearance during his worship service programme in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Reflecting on the last encounter, Bidemi said he would have held the deceased longer and permitted him more time to minister if he had known it would be his final appearance on stage.

According to Bidemi, the death of the singer, popularly known for his song ‘Kabiesi Olorun Ayo’, had left an immeasurable void.

He wrote, “Your departure has left a void that words can hardly express. Yet, in the midst of our grief, we find comfort in the hope of eternity and the assurance that, for those who are in Christ, death is not the end.

“Rest on, God’s General. You fought the good fight, finished your race, and kept the faith. Your voice may have fallen silent on earth, but the sound of your worship and the legacy of your devotion to God will never be forgotten.

”If only I had known that your last ministration would be your final one before you joined the saints in glory, I would have held you a little longer, embraced you a little tighter, and given you the entire night to praise your God and pour out your heart before Him, just as you loved to do.

“ToluwaniSings, your earthly journey may have ended, but your ministry lives on. The souls you won for the Kingdom, the lives you touched through your music, and the seeds you faithfully sowed in God’s vineyard will continue to bear fruit and speak for generations to come.”