UCH Ibadan Speaks On Toluwanisings’ Death

The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, has clarified that it has no record of Nigerian singer, Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwasings, being brought to the medical facility.

Naija News recalls that the death of Toluwanisings sparked outrage following allegations that several hospitals in Ibadan, Oyo State, failed to provide him with emergency treatment after he collapsed.

Toluwanisings’ personal assistant, Babadunni Olayemi, also alleged that efforts to save the singer failed after he was taken to 8 hospitals in Ibadan

He said, “They took him to different hospitals. Some said doctors were on strike, while others said hospitals rejected him. We all tried, praying for him and taking him around to hospitals. We took him to about seven or eight different hospitals here in Ibadan, but God said it was his time.”

Some Nigerians further linked the reported difficulties in accessing emergency care to a strike by resident doctors at the UCH, while others accused the government of neglecting the health sector.

However, the Public Relations Officer of UCH, Funmilayo Enitan, confirmed in an interview with Punch that the hospital was previously on a local strike and had resumed services after the resident doctors’ strike was suspended.

She said, “The hospital is running its services. The strike was a local one within the hospital; it was not a national strike. I was not aware that he was brought to UCH. I was not officially informed that he was brought to UCH. There was no record of it with the management.”