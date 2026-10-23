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I Saw Your Wife And Two Children, I Couldn’t Hold Back My Tears – Yinka Alaseyori Mourns Toluwanisings

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
Yinka Alaseyori
Yinka Alaseyori

Key Takeaways

  • Gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori has appealed for financial support for the wife and two children of her late colleague, Toluwanisings.
  • Alaseyori said in an Instagram post on Thursday that she could not hold back tears after seeing the late gospel minister’s family.
  • Alaseyori shared an account number for donations and asked those willing and able to help, while acknowledging that many people face personal challenges.

Gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori has appealed to the public to support the wife and children of her late colleague, Toluwanisings, after an emotional encounter with the bereaved family left her in tears.

Naija News reports that the singer shared her experience on social media on Thursday, explaining how difficult it was to meet the late gospel minister’s wife and their two children following his death.

Alaseyori, who is still mourning her colleague, admitted that she struggled to express her feelings after seeing the family.

She also appealed to fans, fellow gospel ministers and members of the public to assist the family financially during this difficult period.

In her Instagram post, Alaseyori shared an account number through which people could send financial contributions to the bereaved family.

She encouraged those who were willing and able to help to do so, while acknowledging that many people were also dealing with their personal challenges.

She wrote on her Instagram page: “Hmmm brother Tolu. Omo No word. I saw your wife and the two children can’t hold back my tears.

“Please if you feel led to support his family please do. Everyone has a lot going on with them and we understand as well.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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