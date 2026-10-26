Woli Agba Threaten Legal Action Over Toluwanisings’ Death

Comedians Ayobami Ajewole, popularly known as Woli Agba, and Olamide Oladimeji, also known as Dele Omo Woli, have threatened to take legal action against individuals linking them to the death of gospel minister Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings.

Naija News reports that Woli Agba disclosed this in a public notice shared on his Instagram page on Sunday.

In a notice issued by their solicitors, Gemgold, the comedians warned members of the public against publishing or sharing what they described as false and defamatory allegations against the two entertainers.

The notice stated that the the allegations were baseless and intended to damage the reputations of the clients.

“Our Clients’ attention has been drawn to certain defamatory publications and online broadcasts containing false, baseless, and malicious allegations against them. These publications appear calculated to tarnish our Clients’ hard-earned reputations, expose them to public ridicule, and incite hostility against them.

“We state categorically that these allegations, particularly those falsely associating our Clients with the demise of Toluwanisings, are entirely false, unsubstantiated, and unfounded,” the notice partly read.

The statement also warned that those who shared or amplifier defamatory content could be held liable under the law.

“Anyone who originates, publishes, forwards, or endorses defamatory material is equally liable under the law,” the notice stated.

The notice further stated that the clients reserved their legal rights and would take action against individuals and media platforms that continued to circulate the allegations.

“Any individual, blog, media platform, or social media user who continues to publish, re-circulate, or broadcast false and defamatory content against our Clients will face swift legal action, including claims for substantial damages and injunctive relief under applicable civil and criminal laws,” it added.

The solicitors also urged the public to verify information before sharing it, stressing the need for responsible communication and respect for individual dignity.