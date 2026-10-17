‘One Of My Hardest Decisions’ — Nollywood Actress, Kiitan Bukola Opens Up

Nollywood actress cum filmmaker, Kiitan Bukola, has said one of the difficult decisions made in her career was choosing to invest in her own projects instead of waiting for opportunities.

Naija News reports that Bukola, speaking during an interview with Saturday Beats, said the decision cost her money, but it taught her courage and patience

She said, “One of my hardest decisions has been choosing to invest in my own projects instead of waiting for opportunities. It has cost me money, time, and comfort, with no guarantee of success. But it has taught me courage, patience, and the importance of believing in myself even when nobody else does.”

Speaking about her movie series, ‘Oshofreee’, Bukola said prostitution is not a sustainable path to success or fulfilment, explaining that she created the film to highlight realities society often overlooks.

The actress said she hoped the series would encourage young people to look beyond the apparent attractions of certain lifestyles and consider their consequences.

She said, “What inspired me to create ‘Oshofreee’ was the desire to tell a story that reflects real-life experiences and the realities people often ignore. It’s a story about a woman whose life may look a certain way from the outside, but whose reality is completely different.

“My message is simple: telling a story about something is not the same as promoting it. Despite all her desperation, she has never been able to achieve anything meaningful through that lifestyle. This shows that prostitution is not a sustainable path to success or fulfilment.

“I want young people to look beyond the attraction, understand the consequences, and realise that not everything that looks appealing is worth pursuing.”

Speaking on the business of filmmaking in Nigeria, Bukola said filmmakers were making money from YouTube but noted that high viewership did not always translate into substantial financial returns.

She added, “Yes, filmmakers in Nigeria are making money from YouTube, but views don’t always equal profit. Some people have millions of views but little financial return because success depends on monetisation, audience location, sponsorships, and production costs.

“For me, it’s not just about getting views; it’s about building a sustainable business, creating value, and turning my audience into real opportunities.”