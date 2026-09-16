Nollywood Actress, Sunshine Rosman Graduates From UNILAG After Seven Years

Nollywood actress, Sunshine Rosman, has expressed excitement about graduating from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) after seven years of study.

Naija News reports that Sunshine announced the academic milestone in a post shared via Instagram on Tuesday.

Sharing photos from her sign-out ceremony, the award-winning actress described her time at the university as challenging but credited her friends for helping her.

She also thanked God and acknowledged her friends for being part of the journey.

She wrote, “These past seven years have been challenging but we overcame & we really did it together!

“Thank you Lord & thank you my friends.”

In other news, Sunshine Rosman recently raised concerns over insecurity and the harsh economic conditions many Nigerians are facing.

The actress shared a video on her Instagram story where she appeared in tears while speaking about what she described as the worsening state of the nation.

In the video, she questioned why there seems to be little action despite the growing problems affecting citizens across different parts of the country.

She spoke about rising poverty, poor infrastructure, and the displacement of people due to insecurity.

She also drew attention to the situation in Northern Nigeria, where repeated attacks have forced many residents to abandon their homes and seek safety elsewhere.

Rosman expressed worry over the continuous loss of lives and what she sees as a troubling direction for the country.