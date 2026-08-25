‘If You See Me Behind Any Politician, Just Know I’m Looking For Food’ – Ronke Oshodi-Oke

Nollywood actress, Ronke Ojo, popularly known as Ronke Oshodi-Oke, has defended accepting money to support politicians, urging people not to insult or criticise her if they see her around political figures.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known in an interview with the African A-List podcast on YouTube.

Asked if she would accept money to endorse or support a politician, Ronke Oshodi-Oke said people should understand she would do so to make a living.

She said, “If you see me behind any politician, anybody, just see it as if she is looking for something to put food on the table. Just leave, let her eat. Do not insult or drag me.”

Speaking further, Ronke Oshodi-Oke said she did not want to discuss Nigerian politics, describing it as dirty.

The thespian noted that people have the freedom to vote anyone they want.

She added, “Nigeria politics is dirt so I do not want to talk about it. So I do not want to talk about it. I am not saying you should not vote for whoever you want to vote for.”

Meanwhile, Ronke recently opened up on a difficult period in her life when she battled a serious health condition and spent as much as ₦800,000 every month on medication.

She also spoke about the financial pressure of her treatment and the people who supported her during that period.

Ronke said the high cost of her medication became a major burden, with her monthly drug expenses reaching hundreds of thousands of naira.

She expressed gratitude to God and the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo and some of her colleagues for helping her through the health crisis.