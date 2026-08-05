10 Things You Probably Did Not Know About Popular Actress, Temitope Osoba, Who Died After Cancer Battle

The Nollywood industry has been thrown into mourning following the sudden demise of actress Temitope Osoba.

Naija News earlier reported that Osoba’s death was announced by her colleague, Alesh Sanni, on Wednesday via his Instagram page, prompting tributes from colleagues and fans on social media.

Temitope Osoba’s death comes barely a year after she emotionally reintroduced herself to fans following her recovery from breast cancer, describing her survival as a journey of rebranding, reshaping and rebuilding.

Below are 10 things you probably did not know about the late actress widely known in the Yoruba genre of Nollywood.

1. Temitope Osoba was born and raised in Lagos State.

2. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education from Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ogun State.

3. In 2005, Temitope began the journey of acting career in Nollywood.

4. She rose to fame after starring in the movie ‘Oogun Mi’, a Yoruba movie produced by Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa.

5. After the ‘Oogun Mi’ movie, which brought her to the limelight, Osoba became a familiar face in Yoruba-language films, featuring in numerous productions over nearly two decades.

6. Some of the movies Temitope Osoba has featured include Gucci Girls, Igboro Ti Daru, Omo Tee, Twinny Mi and many others.

7. Beyond acting, Osoba ventured into film production and produced her own movie titled, Single Ladies.

8. Temitope Osoba’s death comes about two years after she opened up about her battle with cancer and sought public support for her treatment.

9. On August 4, 2025, Osoba returned to acting after surviving cancer.

In the post shared on Instagram at the time, the thespian wrote, “Dear beloved fans, supporters, and loved ones, I’m Temitope Osoba, and after my cancer experience, I’m excited to announce my reintroduction. This journey has been a turning point, leading to my rebranding, reshaping, and rebuilding. I’m emerging stronger, more resilient, and more passionate about sharing my story and inspiring others.”

10. Following her recovery, Osoba spoke openly about her cancer journey and highlighted the financial challenges many actors face while battling serious illnesses. She also pledged to use her platform to support cancer awareness and encourage others facing similar health challenges.