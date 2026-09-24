‘Cinema Or No Cinema, I’m Not Stopping’ – Eniola Ajao Fires Back At Critic Questioning Her Acting Talent

Nollywood actress, Eniola Ajao , has responded to movie critic, Tolu Fagbure’s negative remarks about her acting skills and talent.

Naija News reports that Fagbure, during an interview on Agbaletu, said Eniola had no business taking a movie to the cinema, adding that she is in the same category as his colleague, Odunlade Adekola.

When asked about Eniola Ajao, Fagbure responded, “That one doesn’t have business in the cinema with her ‘Ajakaju’. Of course, she is from the same block as Odunlade Adekola.

“I don’t think her acting has a place. I don’t think that is acting at all. She has a fine face, plastic delivery. The only thing she has going for her is her fine face; that’s admirable. I don’t think she has talent, let alone developing it into skill.”

When the interviewer asked, “Really? Is this not too brutal?”

Fagbure answered, “That’s my opinion. My opinion is not sacrosanct; my opinion is not the end.”

Reacting to Fagbure’s remarks, Eniola Ajao, in a post on 𝕏, said opinions are free, but careers are built.

The movie star added that she is not quitting acting anytime soon, despite the criticism or the Cinema outcome.

She wrote, “Ahhh, so my fine face is the only thing carrying me? After all these years?

“I will just keep doing what I know how to do: work, grow and let the audience decide. After all, opinions are free, but careers are built.

“Cinema or no cinema, I’m not stopping anytime soon. Ire oo.”