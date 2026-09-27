Nollywood Actress, Jumoke Odetola Turns Minister Of God

Nollywood actress, Jumoke Odetola, has announced that she has dumped acting for ministerial work.

Naija News reports that Jumoke made the announcement while addressing fans’ concerns about her disappearance from the screen.

In a post via her Instagram page on Saturday, the movie star said she is now a minister of God.

While asking the public for prayers, Jumoke Odetola said God had compelled her to work for Him.

She said, “I’m now a minister of God. I am entering a new season with God. I need all the prayers in this season.

“When God compels you, you may delay, but you cannot escape the call.”

In other news, Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Dada, has opened up about ending a relationship after discovering that the man she was dating had started observing Islamic practices despite initially presenting himself as a Christian.

The actress disclosed this in an interview with VJ Adams.

Dada explained that she met the man as a Christian but his position changed when Ramadan began.

According to her, the man told her that he was fasting because doing so would make his mother happy.

The actress said the situation made her realize that their relationship could not continue because she wants to marry a practising Christian and raise her children within the Christian faith.

She said the man tried to convince her to remain in the relationship and offered to attend church with her.

However, she maintained that this was not enough because he also wanted their future children to visit the mosque and learn about Islam.