That Was When I Knew – Omowunmi Dada Reveals Why She Ended Her Relationship 

Nollywood actress Omowunmi Dada has opened up on ending a relationship after discovering that the man she was dating had started observing Islamic practices despite initially presenting himself as a Christian.

Naija News reports that the actress disclosed this in an interview with VJ Adams.

Dada explained that she met the man as a Christian but his position changed when Ramadan began.

According to her, the man told her that he was fasting because doing so would make his mother happy.

The actress said the situation made her realize that their relationship could not continue because she wants to marry a practising Christian and raise her children within the Christian faith.

She said the man tried to convince her to remain in the relationship and offered to attend church with her.

However, she maintained that this was not enough because he also wanted their future children to visit the mosque and learn about Islam.

She said: “I dated someone who when I met was a Christian and then sometime later Ramadan started and he said he was fasting. I said why and he said because that is what will make his mom happy. Being a Muslim is what will make his mom happy. There and then I knew I couldn’t be with him. I have nothing against Muslims; I have Muslim friends who are amazing people, by the way. But for the kind of family that I want to raise, I would love to raise my children the Christian way. I want to be able to hold hands with my husband in one faith, in unity as a family.”