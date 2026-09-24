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That Was When I Knew – Omowunmi Dada Reveals Why She Ended Her Relationship 

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Omowunmi Dada
Omowunmi Dada

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Dada, said she ended a relationship after the man she dated began observing Islamic practices despite first presenting himself as a Christian.
  • Dada told VJ Adams that when Ramadan started, the man said he was fasting to please his mother, who wanted him to be Muslim.
  • She said she wants to marry a practising Christian and raise her children in the Christian faith, rejecting his offer to attend church and expose them to Islam.

Nollywood actress Omowunmi Dada has opened up on ending a relationship after discovering that the man she was dating had started observing Islamic practices despite initially presenting himself as a Christian.

Naija News reports that the actress disclosed this in an interview with VJ Adams.

Dada explained that she met the man as a Christian but his position changed when Ramadan began.

According to her, the man told her that he was fasting because doing so would make his mother happy.

The actress said the situation made her realize that their relationship could not continue because she wants to marry a practising Christian and raise her children within the Christian faith.

She said the man tried to convince her to remain in the relationship and offered to attend church with her.

However, she maintained that this was not enough because he also wanted their future children to visit the mosque and learn about Islam.

She said: “I dated someone who when I met was a Christian and then sometime later Ramadan started and he said he was fasting. I said why and he said because that is what will make his mom happy. Being a Muslim is what will make his mom happy. There and then I knew I couldn’t be with him. I have nothing against Muslims; I have Muslim friends who are amazing people, by the way. But for the kind of family that I want to raise, I would love to raise my children the Christian way. I want to be able to hold hands with my husband in one faith, in unity as a family.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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