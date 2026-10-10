Nollywood Actress, Etinosa Idemudia Opens Up About Failed Marriage Trauma

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has recalled seeking therapy after playing a movie role about the painful part of her broken marriage.

Naija News reports that Etinosa, in an interview with Punch, said taking a role about her failed marriage challenged her more than she expected.

According to the movie star, acting is not always just “action” and “cut”.

She said, “Apart from playing a great witch in the ‘Blood of Enogie’ TV series for months, which affected me more deeply than I expected, I also played a broken wife trying to conceive in the movie ‘When Tables Turn’. That really did a number on my mental health because it was my life story; a very painful part of my broken marriage.

“The funny part was that I was the director of the film, so imagine trying to come out of an emotionally challenging scene and the whole set is waiting for you to give directions for the next scene.

“It was one of those situations where you realise that acting isn’t always just “action” and “cut”. Sometimes, your mind goes somewhere with the character, and you have to consciously find your way back. It was intense enough that I sought therapy to help deal with some characters from time to time.

“Also, when I wrote the movie ‘Osato for the cinemas, there were a couple of times I broke down and wailed in a dark room where I was writing because I embodied the character as I was writing. I could feel her pain. That was the only way to properly express her in words.

“Apart from acting, screenwriting also takes me to that realm. I love it and would not ask for any other job.”