‘All I Have Done Is Love’ – Nollywood Actress, Etinosa Blasts Phyna Over Boxing Challenge

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has slammed Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner, Ijeoma Otabor, better known as Phyna, for challenging her to a boxing match.

Naija News reports that Phyna, after defeating Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, in a celebrity boxing match held on Thursday at Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, challenged Etinosa to a boxing match.

In response, Etinosa, in a post via Instagram, slammed Phyna for the audacity of challenging her.

Etinosa said all she has done for Phyna is love and advice, right from when she was an actor, in her story over 2 years ago

She wrote, “I can’t believe Phyna called me out. All I have ever done is love and advise her right from when she was an actor in my story over 2 years ago. I guess she saw the advice as me running around in her DM. Can you imagine?

“I laughed over it in the ring, but it’s the audacity of me!! Edo no dey gbe Edo, but this one will be a worthy exception.”

In other news, Etinosa Idemudia, has advised women not to measure their lives by marriage or motherhood, saying they should build their self-worth and pursue their dreams without allowing society to set the pace for them.

Speaking on lessons she would pass on to her daughter with media personality Egungun, the actress said, “If I don’t teach my daughter anything, I would teach her how to respect herself, how to value herself, because a woman who respects herself can never be disrespected by anyone.”