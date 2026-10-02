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‘All I Have Done Is Love’ – Nollywood Actress, Etinosa Blasts Phyna Over Boxing Challenge

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Etinosa Idemudia and Phyna
Etinosa Idemudia and Phyna

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, blasted BBNaija winner, Ijeoma Otabor, aka Phyna, for calling her out for a boxing challenge after a Lagos fight.
  • Phyna threw the challenge after she defeated Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, in a celebrity boxing match held on Thursday at Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.
  • Etinosa said she only showed Phyna love and advice over two years ago, and she also urged women to build self-worth beyond marriage or motherhood.

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has slammed Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner, Ijeoma Otabor, better known as Phyna, for challenging her to a boxing match.

Naija News reports that Phyna, after defeating Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, in a celebrity boxing match held on Thursday at Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, challenged Etinosa to a boxing match.

In response, Etinosa, in a post via Instagram, slammed Phyna for the audacity of challenging her.

Etinosa said all she has done for Phyna is love and advice, right from when she was an actor, in her story over 2 years ago

She wrote, “I can’t believe Phyna called me out. All I have ever done is love and advise her right from when she was an actor in my story over 2 years ago. I guess she saw the advice as me running around in her DM. Can you imagine?

“I laughed over it in the ring, but it’s the audacity of me!! Edo no dey gbe Edo, but this one will be a worthy exception.”

In other news, Etinosa Idemudia, has advised women not to measure their lives by marriage or motherhood, saying they should build their self-worth and pursue their dreams without allowing society to set the pace for them.

Speaking on lessons she would pass on to her daughter with media personality Egungun, the actress said, “If I don’t teach my daughter anything, I would teach her how to respect herself, how to value herself, because a woman who respects herself can never be disrespected by anyone.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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