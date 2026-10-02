Chaos In The Ring: Carter Efe Beats Speed Darlington, Phyna Knocks Out Nkechi Blessing

Carter Efe defeated Speed Darlington by unanimous decision, while Phyna knocked out actress Nkechi Blessing to make history as the winner of Nigeria’s first female celebrity boxing bout at Balmoral Promotions’ Chaos in the Ring event in Lagos on October 1, 2026.

Phyna, whose real name is Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, stopped Nkechi Blessing in their scheduled four-round celebrity contest at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island. After the fight, the former Big Brother Naija winner named Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, as her next target, claiming that she had been disturbing her through her direct messages (DMs).

Etinosa accepted the challenge, setting up the possibility of another celebrity boxing contest. Phyna also announced that she intends to pursue professional boxing, indicating that her appearance against Nkechi could be the beginning of a longer career in the sport.

The event brought together celebrity entertainers and professional boxers for a night of high-profile contests, rivalries and championship action. Carter Efe and Speed Darlington headlined the celebrity boxing programme, while Nigeria’s Godday “Zodsolo” Appah defended his title against Ghana’s Seth “Freezy Macbones” Gyimah.

Carter Efe dominated Speed Darlington across their four-round crossover bout and secured a unanimous decision after four one-sided rounds. The victory extended Efe’s unbeaten run in the Chaos in the Ring celebrity boxing series.

Efe had previously defeated singer Portable in another celebrity boxing contest on May 1, 2026, at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island. He won that three-round contest by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 30-27 in his favour.

The rivalry between Efe and Speed Darlington had intensified before their October meeting, with the two entertainers exchanging confrontational remarks during the build-up. Their face-off generated significant attention before they settled the rivalry inside the ring.

Phyna and Nkechi have long-lasting dispute

Phyna’s victory over Nkechi provided another major moment as she became the first winner of a female celebrity boxing bout in Nigeria.

The fight brought a bitter personal dispute between the two entertainers into the ring. Their disagreement reportedly began after Nkechi Blessing contacted Phyna about a potential movie project and requested her rate card. Phyna did not respond until later that evening, creating tension between them.

Nkechi later criticised Phyna publicly on Instagram, calling her a “nuisance” and accusing her of frequently fighting with people and speaking rudely on social media. Phyna responded by referring to Nkechi as a “grandmother” and an “old woman”, escalating their public exchange.

The dispute later moved from social media to a television studio when the pair confronted each other during a taped appearance on The Morayo Show, hosted by Morayo Afolabi-Brown. Their argument reportedly became physical before members of the production crew intervened.

Both entertainers eventually agreed to settle their differences in the boxing ring by signing contracts for a four-round celebrity bout under Balmoral Promotions’ Chaos in the Ring series.

The hostility continued during the build-up to the contest, with the official press conference and face-off events producing heated exchanges, physical scuffles, thrown objects and warnings from both sides.

Inside the ring, Phyna settled the rivalry by knocking out Nkechi Blessing and securing her place in the history of Nigerian celebrity boxing.

The professional headline bout produced another major result as Ghanaian boxer Seth “Freezy Macbones” Gyimah defeated Nigeria’s Godday “Zodsolo” Appah on points in their 10-round light-heavyweight championship bout.

Freezy’s victory saw him claim the WBO African Light Heavyweight title and ended Appah’s reign as champion. Appah had previously received his WBO Africa cruiserweight title belt after defeating Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka by split decision in the Chaos in the Ring Peace Fight on May 1.

Appah entered the October 1 contest looking to retain his championship, but Freezy went the distance and secured the judges’ decision to take the title back to Ghana.

The professional undercard also produced several decisive results.

Michael “Killerboy” Babalola defeated Lucky Oyibo by unanimous decision after their four-round super-welterweight contest.

Ghanaian boxer David Tagoe faced Nigeria’s Yusuf Adisa Adeniji in an eight-round bout, with Adeniji winning by unanimous decision after the full distance.

Israel Makinde recorded one of the quickest victories of the night when he knocked out Abiodun Muyideen in the first round.

Basit “Joker Boy” Adebayo defeated Toheeb Kehinde by technical knockout in the sixth round after forcing the stoppage.

Muibi Lekan also secured a unanimous decision victory over Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka.