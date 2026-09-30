Nollywood Actor, Cjay Is Dead

Nollywood actor, Chijioke Temidayo Nwokafor, better known as Cjay, has died.

Naija News reports that his colleague, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, announced Cjay’s death in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Nkechi, who was captured teary-eyed in the video shared online, said she is at the hospital where Cjay was confirmed dead.

However, the actress failed to give further details surrounding the actor’s death.

Nkechi captioned the video: “Cjay this was never the plan💔💔 Guys unfortunately I won’t be dropping my movie anymore!! This one pain me.”

Cjay is a native of Awka, Anambra State, but based in Lagos State.

He began his professional Nollywood acting career in 2021.

The deceased has featured in movies such as Larry Cold, Mum Overnight, A Day To My Wedding, The Lies She Tell, and What Time Left.

In other news, Nollywood actor, Rykardo Agbor, has survived a ghastly car accident in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Agbor disclosed this on his Instagram account.

The Yoruba-language actor shared footage of the accident and thanked God for sparing his life.

The accident reportedly occurred around the Cornerstone City billboard area along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ibadan. However, details about what caused the crash and whether anyone else was involved have not been disclosed.

In a message accompanying the video, Agbor expressed gratitude for surviving the incident