‘Rushing To YouTube Is Not The Way To Go, Dollar Exchange Rate May Crash’ – Kunle Afolayan

Nigerian filmmaker cum actor, Kunle Afolayan, has argued that movie producers are embracing YouTube because of the current high dollar-to-naira exchange rate, predicting that the platform would be abandoned if the dollar-to-naira exchange rate crashes.

Naija News reports that Afolayan made this known in a recent interview with former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, on the Nidacity Podcast.

Afolayan criticised Nollywood producers for turning to YouTube as an alternative streaming platform, stressing that it can never match Netflix and Prime.

He admitted that YouTube is a good starting point for beginners and producers who lack the resources and leverage to put their films on streaming giants such as Netflix and Prime, or even in cinemas.

He said, “Nollywood producers rushing to YouTube is not the way to go. YouTube can never give you what Netflix and Prime would give you. However, it is the most flexible. It is for everyone. It is like a starting point. If you don’t have the strength to negotiate or access to the big players, you open an account and put your movie there. If people watch, you get your money.

“Nigerian filmmakers are rushing to YouTube because of the dollar exchange rate. At ₦1,400 to $1, they celebrate 1 million views because it can bring in about $10,000. But if the dollar falls to ₦200, everyone will run away from YouTube. I pray the dollar-to-naira exchange rate comes down.”