‘I Feel So Bad About Olu Jacobs’ Situation’ – Nollywood Actress, Patience Ozokwor

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, has expressed concern about the health condition of her colleague, Olu Jacobs, while speaking about deaths in the film industry.

Naija News recalls that Jacobs’ wife and Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, revealed in 2021 that her husband has been managing dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), a progressive degenerative brain disease.

Patience, during an interview with Femi Babs TV on YouTube, said she feels bad about Olu Jacobs’ situation and does not want to think about it.

According to the thespian, she often imagines what it would feel like if veteran actor, Pete Edochie, passes away before her, recalling how she broke down over the death of Sam Loco and Mr Ibu.

Patience Ozokwor emphasised that she cherishes people’s company, which is why she breaks down over their deaths.

She said, “I keep imagining what it would feel like if Pete Edochie passed away before me. I feel so bad about Olu Jacobs situation and don’t want to think about it. I cherish people’s company so much, when Sam Loco) died, I cried like a baby because he was good with comedy and we were always doing comedy together. I couldn’t fathom his death. it took a lot from me.

“When Ibu died I felt the same way but I was controlling myself because I am getting older. When Sam Loco died I was younger. I was trying to play on my age.”