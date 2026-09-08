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‘I Never Knew You Were This Stupid’ – WhiteMoney Threatens Legal Action Against Uche Maduagwu

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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BBNaija Star, Whitemoney and Actor Uche Maduagwu
BBNaija Star, Whitemoney and Actor Uche Maduagwu

Key Takeaways

  • BBNaija winner, Whitemoney, threatened to take Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, to court after Uche called him an outcast and ‘Osu’ online.
  • Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, made the claim in an Instagram video, alleging Whitemoney gossiped about him and his sister confirmed the ‘Osu’ claim.
  • In his own Instagram video on Tuesday, Whitemoney called Uche stupid, warned him to pray they do not cross paths, and said his lawyer would contact him.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner, Whitemoney, has threatened legal action against Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, for calling him an outcast.

Naija News reports that Uche had, in a video shared on Instagram, called out Whitemoney for allegedly gossiping about him.

Uche, who called the reality star an outcast better known as ‘Osu’ (in Igbo), also claimed Whitemoney’s sister confirmed it to him.

He said, “Tell Nigerians why you avoid going to your own village. Is it not because you are OSU? Even if everyone dey criticise me, I will never allow you to do it to me.

“For those who don’t know about White Money’s story, especially about being an OSU, we get all the information, why is he hiding his true Igbo identity?”

In response, WhiteMoney, in an Instagram video on Tuesday, labelled Uche as stupid and threatened legal action against him.

He said, “I knew you when I was in Surulere hustling and doing many things but I never knew you were this stupid. You’re the only Nollywood actor that has never acted in a movie.

“Don’t worry, I know say you dey enjoy beating but this time around, just pray that I don’t see you. Pray that I don’t see you with my eyes. Bro, if me and you cross paths, you go understand but before then, you’re gonna hear from my lawyer for this defamatory speech you just made in the name of chasing clout.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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