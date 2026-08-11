Stop Reminding Women They’re Getting Old – Nkechi Blessing Tackles Online Trolls

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has appealed to social media users to stop attacking and mocking women over their marital status, age or inability to have children.

Naija News reports that the actress made the call in a post on Instagram while speaking about women who are praying or hoping for marriage, children and other personal desires.

She advised them to be careful about people who claim to have spiritual messages or prophecies concerning their lives.

Blessing said women should not accept every prophecy they hear, especially when it concerns sensitive matters such as marriage and childbirth.

She urged those seeking divine help to be watchful because some people may use their personal struggles to deceive or take advantage of them.

The actress also addressed social media trolls who regularly make hurtful comments about women who are unmarried or do not have children.

She appealed to such people to stop making jokes or cruel remarks about issues they know little about.

“In everything you do in this life, and as a woman seeking the face of God for anything. Be it a child, husband, or anything at all. Please and please beware of fake prophecy.

“And to you godforsaken demons called online trolls, take it easy on always reminding a woman she’s getting old and unmarried, childless, etc. You never know the battles they fight behind the scenes. May God grant us long life”, she said.