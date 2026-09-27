Nollywood Actor Involved In Ghastly Car Accident

Nollywood actor, Rykardo Agbor, has survived a ghastly car accident in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Naija News reports that Agbor disclosed this on his Instagram account.

The Yoruba-language actor shared footage of the accident and thanked God for sparing his life.

The accident reportedly occurred around the Cornerstone City billboard area along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ibadan. However, details about what caused the crash and whether anyone else was involved have not been disclosed.

In a message accompanying the video, Agbor expressed gratitude for surviving the incident.

“As I was saying, thank God Almighty I made it out of this. Thank you, Lord Jesus Christ,” he wrote.

His post prompted an outpouring of relief and prayers from fellow actors and colleagues, who took to the comments to thank God for his survival.

Among those who reacted were Sotayo Gaga, Toyin Adewale, Tijani Adekola, Jigan Babaoja, Kevin Ikeduba, Segun Ogungbe, Jamiu Azeez, Fausat Balogun, Adeniyi Johnson, Toyosi Adesanya and Esther Kalejaye.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress Jumoke Odetola has announced that she has dumped acting for ministerial work.

Jumoke made the announcement while addressing fans’ concerns about her disappearance from the screen

In a post via her Instagram page on Saturday, the movie star said she is now a minister of God.

While asking the public for prayers, Jumoke Odetola said God had compelled her to work for Him.

She said, “I’m now a minister of God. I am entering a new season with God. I need all the prayers in this season.

“When God compels you, you may delay, but you cannot escape the call.”