‘Una No Dey Shame Sef?’ – Nkechi Blessing Blasts Colleagues Over Temitope Osoba Screenshots

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has criticised some of her colleagues for sharing private conversations they had with late actress Temitope Osoba following her death.

Naija News reports that Nkechi expressed her displeasure in an Instagram story, questioning the decision by some people to publicly share screenshots of their chats with the late actress.

She also accused some colleagues of only showing concern after Osoba’s death, despite allegedly failing to support her career when she returned to the entertainment industry.

Osoba had reportedly stayed away from the screen for a long period before making a comeback.

According to Nkechi, the actress returned to the industry but did not receive enough job opportunities from some of the colleagues now publicly mourning her.

Nkechi questioned why people who did not reach out to Osoba for work while she was alive were now bringing out their private conversations after her death.

She also described the act of posting the screenshots as shameful and urged people to stop what she described as unnecessary displays surrounding the late actress.

She wrote: “Una don start rubbish screenshot up and down…Una no Dey shame sef? Una sabi famz the dead ooo. She made a comeback after been off the screens for a very long time. How many of una call her for jobs? Omo God abeg oooo. Father Lord, grant me long life ooo!!!”