We Will Work Towards Our Wedding – Nkechi Blessing Reconciles With Ex-Husband, Opeyemi Falegan

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has reconciled with her former partner, Opeyemi Falegan, four years after their messy breakup.

Naija News reports that the actress made this known during a TikTok live session on Saturday night.

During the conversation, Nkechi revealed that they had been communicating since February 2026.

However, she insisted that Falegan needed to apologize publicly for some of the negative things he said about her during their disagreement.

According to the actress, comments made by her former partner years ago continued to give social media users reasons to attack and ridicule her.

She explained that some internet users had recently brought up his past statements to insult her.

She said: “I told you in February that if we must do this, you have to apologize to me because what you said years ago, some irrelevant nitwits still used it to insult me yesterday. That is to tell you that the internet never forgets. Anything dey outside? Lie, is anything dey outside? I have gone back to square one. You people should watch me and my baby; we will work towards our wedding, my love.”

Falegan subsequently accepted his mistakes and apologized to the actress.

He said: “From the bottom of my heart to the depth of my soul, I’m sorry, Nkechi. That’s in the past.”