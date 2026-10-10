Teni Fires Back As Nkechi Blessing Challenges Her To Boxing Match

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata has responded to actress Nkechi Blessing after she challenged her to a boxing match.

Naija News reports that the exchange between the two entertainers took place on social media on Friday after Nkechi reacted to a post shared by Teni.

The actress used the opportunity to challenge the singer to a fight, suggesting that she could be her next opponent.

“Teni, let’s go next,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

However, Teni’s response to the actress took a different direction. Rather than directly accepting the challenge, the singer reminded Nkechi that she had expected her to serve as her personal bodyguard.

She said: “You wey suppose be my bouncer.”

In other news, Teni has challenged her colleague Tiwa Savage to a physical fight.

Teni made the challenge in a video shared on her Instagram page while discussing Nigerian artistes’ earnings and the expensive lifestyles of some of her male colleagues.

The singer directed the challenge at Tiwa and said she would beat her badly before eventually apologising.

She also questioned how some male artistes could afford expensive cars and other luxury items.

She said: “Let’s fight, me and Tiwa Savage next, I’ll beat you enter bush, me that I’m already angry, I won’t even look at your son Jamal face, 1 billion.