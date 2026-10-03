How I Outsmarted Nkechi Blessing In The Ring – Phyna

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, said her knockout of Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, in the celebrity boxing bout in Lagos came from strategy and wisdom.

Naija News recalls that Phyna knocked out Nkechi in the first female celebrity boxing bout at the “Chaos in the Ring” event held in Lagos on Wednesday, October 1, 2026.

In an interview with Nigerian comedian, Egungun, Phyna said she deliberately avoided a power contest after noticing that Nkechi was physically bigger.

According to the reality TV star, her coach helped her develop her boxing skills quickly, which made her realise that Nkechi intended to engage her in a street-fight style rather than a conventional boxing contest.

He said, “Everything is not by gra-gra, everything is not by ‘I too get power pass.’ Sometimes, you need to apply what we call logic.

“She dey on a mightier size than me. So, as a smart girl, I suppose apply wisdom and refuse to be led by anger, but by wisdom.

“When we enter stage to want fight, normally my coach teach me boxing. But as we dey stage, as we want start, I notice say she no hold her hand like who want box.

“Na there I come to understand say, okay, she want run me street fight, because she know say they no go quick dey foul am.

“I was having fun. It ended too fast. I promised her something. I said, ‘I go use you, I go use you run round, run round, run round, run round… I go use you rub ground.”

Phyna, however, ruled out a rematch when asked if she would be willing to face Nkechi again.

She added, “Rematch? There’s no need. In life, they say, ‘Children, obey thy parent so your days may be long.’ I don’t disrespect her, so make curse no follow me.”