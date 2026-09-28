You Will Need To Post The Dead Body – Phyna Demands Proof Of Blessing CEO Son’s Death 

Reality TV star Phyna Otabor has reacted to the death of relationship therapist Blessing CEO’s son.

Naija News reports that Phyna during a livestream on Twitch questioned whether the public should accept Blessing CEO’s account of the incident and sympathize with her.

She cited the therapist’s previous history of making claims she considered untrue.

The Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner demanded proof of the reported death, asking Blessing CEO to provide a photograph of the deceased.

Phyna said she was unwilling to offer condolences over a claim she was not convinced was genuine.

She said, “Blessing CEO, how do you want us to believe you lost your child? How can we sympathise with you? You will need to post the dead body. I can’t waste my condolences. This is why it is not good to lie too much.”

Her comments come after Blessing Nkiruka Okoro confirmed that her second son, Bryan Onyedikachi, died while she was in custody.

Bryan reportedly died following an asthma attack while Blessing was being held at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos over fraud-related cases filed against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other authorities.

She said she had not been able to leave custody to pay her last respects to him.