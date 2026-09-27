‘I Didn’t Give Anybody Consent’ – Blessing CEO Speaks On Son’s Death

Controversial Nigerian self-proclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, has confirmed the death of her son, while denying authorising anyone to solicit financial assistance on her behalf.

Naija News reports that Blessing, CEO, recently lost her second son, Bryan Onyedikachi, while she was still in prison.

The CEO of the Isaamira Foundation, Amira Agiye, announced the demise in a viral video on Friday evening while soliciting financial assistance for Blessing.

However, confirming the news in a phone conversation with Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, Blessing denied permitting Amira Agiye to announce her son’s death.

Blessing also denied soliciting financial assistance to meet her bail conditions, stressing she is in the best position to break the news of her son’s death, not an entire stranger.

She said: “I didn’t give anybody consent. And I think I’m in the best position to break the news of my son’s death, not an entire stranger.”

In the conversation shared on Instagram, Ogala said: “Please oo, if you have donated money, go and collect your money back from that lady. Blessing says she doesn’t know the lady. She didn’t ask her to raise money for her.

“I’m aware that Blessing is almost done with her bail conditions and process, but saying that she’s soliciting for N56 million is a lie. And this is fraudulent.”