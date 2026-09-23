I Know A Lot, I’ll Expose You To The World – Doris Ogala Tackles Apostle Suleman

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has criticized the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, over his comments about the performance of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.

Naija News reports that Suleman had recently spoken positively about Otti’s administration, saying the governor could win a second term without doing much campaigning.

Ogala, who is the African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate in the forthcoming Abia State election, reacted to the clergyman’s comments in an Instagram post.

The actress questioned Suleman’s conduct as a pastor and challenged his assessment of developments in Abia State.

Ogala also alleged that Suleman had not visited Abia State despite making public claims about the situation in the state.

She particularly disputed his claim concerning the availability of electricity in the state.

The actress further accused some people who identify as pastors of using religion to mislead members of the public instead of engaging in legitimate work.

She said: “Most people you see that call themselves pastors are lazy people. Who couldn’t work but decided to call themselves and start deceiving by claiming God called them. Some even go extra mile to involve in voodoo. Suleman Johnson, what is his work? Does that man look and behave like a pastor?

“Suleman, I know a lot that will shock the world. Forget the fact I said I don’t know you. I know a lot that happened at Protea Hotel Lagos including room numbers. How dare you come to lie that there is 24 hrs light in Abia? And you claim you were not campaigning.

“Not under my watch, I will not allow people like Johnson Suleman deceive my people any more, their target are people in diaspora. The main people living on the ground in Abia are suffering. You haven’t been to Abia and you openly affirmed Alex Oti. Suleman, it will shock you when I decide to expose you to the whole world. I’m not like the others you experienced. The world knows I don’t lie. I speak with evidence. This is a direct attack on me and the people of Abia and it will not be tolerated. Bring your police and judiciary. I will face you head on.”