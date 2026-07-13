I Will Be Your Governor, You Have No Choice – Ogala Tells Abia Residents

Nollywood actress and African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate for Abia State, Doris Ogala, has declared that residents of the state have “no choice” but to accept her as their next governor.

Naija News reports that Ogala made the statement during a TikTok Live session, a clip which started gaining traction on Sunday.

Addressing viewers, she confidently declared her victory ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

“I, Doris Ogala, as your governor, you don’t have choice. Doris will be your governor, you don’t have choice.

“God has said it, so shall it be. It is very simple, why don’t you get that?” she said.

Following Ogala’s emergence as the AAC governorship candidate, she declared her intention to unseat the incumbent governor, Alex Otti, promising to prioritise the welfare of Abia residents, create jobs and drive economic growth if elected.

Before joining partisan politics, Ogala built her career in Nollywood and later became active in political advocacy under the AAC, participating in protests and campaigns on issues affecting Abia State.

In June 2026, the actress was hospitalised after collapsing during a political consultation in Umuahia.

She was admitted to the Federal Medical Centre, where she later interacted with patients from a wheelchair and prayed with them, an incident that generated mixed reactions on social media.