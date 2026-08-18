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I Dare Alex Otti To Challenge Me – Doris Ogala Vows To Be Next Abia Governor

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Doris Ogala
Doris Ogala

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, said on Monday she is sure she will become Abia State governor and dared Governor Alex Otti to challenge her claims.
  • The Abia State African Action Congress governorship candidate spoke on the Clarity Zone podcast hosted by media personality, Nedu Wazobia, citing a spiritual calling to serve Abians.
  • Ogala said she lived in Abia for three months without electricity in her family house, and accused the current government of doing nothing, adding Otti did not build Ariaria.

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has declared she is confident that she will emerge as the next governor of Abia State.

Naija News reports that Ogala made her position known on Monday during an appearance on the Clarity Zone podcast hosted by media personality Nedu Wazobia.

The Abia State African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate said her decision to seek the governorship was driven by what she described as a strong spiritual calling to serve the people of the state.

She also expressed confidence in her chances, saying she believes she is better prepared than other people who may contest the position.

Ogala said she was certain about her political future and maintained that she would become the next governor of Abia State.

I am so sure, and I know it, because I’m better than all of them. My call to come and save my people is a divine mandate. I will be the next governor of Abia State. Nothing is going to stop it. I have been in Abia for 3 good months.

“No lights. I sleep in my family house. I don’t have lights. I can tell you that this present government has done nothing. And I will tell you because I know. They’ve sold this thing to the public for the longest time. I dare the governor Alex Otti to challenge me. He didn’t build Ariaria”, she said.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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