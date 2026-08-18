I Dare Alex Otti To Challenge Me – Doris Ogala Vows To Be Next Abia Governor

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has declared she is confident that she will emerge as the next governor of Abia State.

Naija News reports that Ogala made her position known on Monday during an appearance on the Clarity Zone podcast hosted by media personality Nedu Wazobia.

The Abia State African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate said her decision to seek the governorship was driven by what she described as a strong spiritual calling to serve the people of the state.

She also expressed confidence in her chances, saying she believes she is better prepared than other people who may contest the position.

Ogala said she was certain about her political future and maintained that she would become the next governor of Abia State.

“I am so sure, and I know it, because I’m better than all of them. My call to come and save my people is a divine mandate. I will be the next governor of Abia State. Nothing is going to stop it. I have been in Abia for 3 good months.

“No lights. I sleep in my family house. I don’t have lights. I can tell you that this present government has done nothing. And I will tell you because I know. They’ve sold this thing to the public for the longest time. I dare the governor Alex Otti to challenge me. He didn’t build Ariaria”, she said.