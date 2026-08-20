I’ve Had Over 10 Miscarriages – Doris Ogala

Nollywood actress and African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate in Abia State, Doris Ogala, has opened up about the experience that led to the end of her marriage.

Naija News reports that Ogala spoke about her personal life while appearing on The Clarity Zone podcast hosted by Nedu Wazobia.

During the interview, she was asked who would take the position of Abia State’s “first man” if she wins the 2027 governorship election.

The actress explained that she is currently single and disclosed that her marriage ended in 2022 after she suffered more than 10 miscarriages.

She became emotional while discussing the experience and the difficulties she went through during that period.

Ogala also revealed that she was previously in a relationship with Pastor Chris Okafor, founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, popularly known as Liberation City.

According to her account, the relationship lasted from 2017 to 2019 before she later got married.

She said the repeated loss of pregnancies became one of the major challenges she faced during her marriage and eventually contributed to the breakdown of the union in 2022.

“I’m single now. I dated Pastor Chris Okafor from 2017 to 2019 and then I got married, but my marriage still crashed in 2022 because I had over 10 miscarriages”, she said.