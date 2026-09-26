Blessing CEO Reportedly Loses Son While In Custody

Controversial Nigerian relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has reportedly lost her second son, Bryan, while in custody.

Naija News reports that the Chief Executive Officer of Isaamira Love Foundation, Amira Agiye, announced the development on Friday and appealed to the public to support Blessing CEO and help her meet her legal and financial obligations.

Agiye said the development was particularly painful because Blessing CEO was still in custody and unable to personally attend to the situation.

In a public statement, Agiye said she was making the appeal with Blessing CEO’s consent and urged Nigerians to show compassion despite differing opinions about the social media personality and the circumstances surrounding her case.

“It is sad to announce to you all that Blessing CEO just lost her second son. My name is Amira Agiye. I’m here to appeal on behalf of Blessing CEO, who is currently in custody.

“I understand that people might have different opinions about her and the circumstances surrounding her case. And like everyone of us, she deserves compassion and an opportunity for redemption.”

“She needs ₦20 million to meet the bail requirements. She also needs ₦36 million to pay the people she owes who brought the case against her,” she said.

Agiye appealed to Nigerians to assist Blessing, the CEO, particularly following the death of her son.

“Please, Nigerians, let’s forgive her for the sake of that boy who is still in the mortuary. With Blessing’s full consent and authorisation, I’m appealing to all Nigerians to help donate so we can help her out of this situation,” she added.

In a voice conversation played by Agiye, Blessing CEO, reportedly spoke about the death of her son and expressed hope that she would be released so she could return home and mourn him.

“My second son, Bryan, was full of life. While in custody, I lost Bryan. I pray this turns out positive so I can leave this place, pick up the pieces of my life and pay my respects to him,” she said.