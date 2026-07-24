Alleged ₦69m Fraud: Court Grants Blessing CEO Bail, Restricts Travel

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Thursday granted social media personality, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, bail in the sum of ₦20 million over an alleged ₦69.15 million property fraud.

The trial judge, Justice Rahman Oshodi, granted the defendant bail with two sureties in like sum.

Naija News reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Blessing CEO over alleged offences bordering on stealing and obtaining money by false pretences.

Ruling on the bail application, Justice Oshodi noted that although the prosecution did not oppose the application, the court was still required to carefully consider the seriousness of the alleged offences and the punishment prescribed by law before granting bail.

The judge also considered the explanation provided by the defence regarding the whereabouts of the defendant’s international passport.

As part of the bail conditions, Justice Oshodi ordered each of the two sureties to provide a three-year bank statement or evidence of fixed deposits worth at least ₦20 million.

The judge further directed that Blessing CEO and the two sureties must undergo screening through the Lagos State Judiciary’s Bail Information Management System.

Justice Oshodi also ordered that the Nigerian Immigration Service be formally notified of the court’s decision to ensure that the defendant does not travel outside the country pending the conclusion of the case.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter until October 12, 2026, for the continuation of trial.

Blessing CEO is facing a two-count charge of stealing and obtaining money by false pretences filed against her by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency arraigned her on June 9, 2026, and she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the prosecution, the defendant allegedly obtained ₦69.15 million from Hope Chiropractic Health Clinic Limited in March 2025.

The EFCC alleged that the money was obtained under the false pretence that it would be used to secure the lease of a property in Lekki, Lagos.

The anti-graft agency further alleged that the offences committed by the defendant contravened Section 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State and Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

Blessing CEO, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges, setting the stage for her trial.

The court is expected to continue hearing evidence in the case when the matter comes up on October 12, 2026.