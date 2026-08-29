Send Your Wife Into The Boxing Ring – Venita Blasts Cross Over Proposal To Fight Phyna

Reality TV star, Venita Akpofure, has reacted to a suggestion by her colleague, Cross Okonkwo, that she should take on Phyna in a celebrity boxing match.

Naija News reports that Cross, in a post on 𝕏, had suggested that Venita and Phyna could face each other in the boxing ring, describing them as two strong personalities.

He also indicated that he would be interested in watching such a contest.

“Venita Akpofure would like you to fight UnusualPhyna. Two strong women. I will definitely pay to watch the boxing ring fight,” he wrote.

Venita did not appear pleased with the idea and questioned the reason behind wanting to see two women physically fight for entertainment.

She responded by telling Cross that if he was interested in seeing a woman get punched in a boxing ring, he should consider sending his wife into the ring instead.

“If you suddenly have an appetite to see a woman punched, please send your wife into a boxing ring,” she replied.

Cross later said he was only joking and that he and Venita were not strangers.

“lol we are not strangers oo. I dey play with you”, the reality TV star wrote on 𝕏.