When She Gets Home, He Beats Her – Phyna Speaks On on Bella, Sheggz Relationship

Reality TV star Phyna has made fresh allegations about the relationship between former Big Brother Naija housemates Bella Okagbue and Sheggz.

Naija News reports that her revelation comes days after the pair publicly confirmed that their relationship had ended.

Phyna, who is known to be close to Bella, alleged that Sheggz was physically abusive towards Bella whenever she went out with her friends.

She also recalled an incident she said happened when she spent a night at Bella’s home.

According to Phyna, she heard a noise and went to check what was happening after noticing that Bella was crying.

Phyna in a video on her Instagram page, said she asked Bella whether Sheggz had beaten her, but Bella allegedly denied it at the time.

She later claimed Bella told her that Sheggz had assaulted her because she had allowed Phyna to stay at their home.

She said: “Anytime Bella goes out with her friends, when she reach house, he beats her up for hanging out with a friend. How many times I see you for club with babes? Why are you using what you do for this babe to attack her? I go sleep for Bella side one night. I heard noise and went to check on Bella. Naso Bella come out dey cry. I ask her if he dey beat her.

“She say no. Na now Bella dey tell me say, he beat her that night. Say why she allow me sleep for their house? For clarity, I did not cheat on Bella, and I have been single since January 2026. We made attempts to reconcile afterwards, but ultimately I came to the conclusion that there were issues of trust and respect that I could not overlook when considering marriage.”