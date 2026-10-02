Even The Blind Knows Who The Winner Is – Nkechi Blessing Reacts After Losing Boxing Match To Phyna

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has broken her silence after losing to reality TV star Phyna in their celebrity boxing bout in Lagos.

Naija News reports that the actress reacted to the defeat in a post shared on her Instagram page after Phyna secured a fourth-round knockout victory at the Balmoral Promotions’ Chaos in the Ring event held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The contest was scheduled for four rounds, with both women exchanging punches before Phyna eventually landed the decisive blow in the fourth round.

Nkechi was knocked down and remained on the canvas, unable to beat the referee’s count, bringing the fight to an end and handing Phyna the victory.

After the fight, Phyna said she had initially planned to take things easy during the first three rounds before becoming more serious in the final round.

She was also presented with a new car and a ceremonial ₦50 million cheque after the victory.

In her reaction, Nkechi Blessing described herself as a champion and claimed that people who watched the contest would know who she believed actually won.

She wrote, “Still a CHAMPION regardless of the result… even the blind knows who the winner is👀👨‍🦯👨‍🦯 Somebody shout NBS!!!!!!!! That is if you really watch the fight oooo 👨‍🦯👨‍🦯 only Two days training ooooo..shout out to my coach I love you girl🫶🏼❤️ Now let’s go back to making movies cus I no be boxer🤌🏼📌”