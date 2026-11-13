My Man Is Not Finding It Funny – Nkechi Blessing Warns Opeyemi Falegan To Stop Posting Her Pictures After Reconciliation 

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has asked her former lover, Opeyemi Falegan, to stop sharing her pictures on social media.

The actress issued the warning barely five days after she and the Ekiti-born politician settled their differences and apologized to each other during a TikTok live session.

Naija News reports that Nkechi and Opeyemi reconciled on November 7, 2026, after their past relationship issues.

Opeyemi, who is also a United States-based army officer, later shared a picture of himself and the actress together on social media.

His post sparked reactions from Nigerians who assumed that the former lovers had rekindled their romance.

However, Nkechi dismissed the impression that they are back together.

In a post on her Instagram story on Thursday, the actress appealed to people close to Opeyemi to tell him to stop sharing her pictures.

She explained that the repeated posts is causing tension between her and her current partner.

She said: “Anybody wey sabi that honorable should pls tell him to stop posting my picture on his page every minute. My man is not finding it funny and I am seriously tired of explaining like I’m a child. Oga we don apologise to each other kindly leave me alone na.”