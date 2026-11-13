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My Man Is Not Finding It Funny – Nkechi Blessing Warns Opeyemi Falegan To Stop Posting Her Pictures After Reconciliation 

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Opeyemi Falegan and Nkechi Blessing Sunday
Opeyemi Falegan and Nkechi Blessing Sunday

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has asked her former lover, Opeyemi Falegan, to stop posting her pictures on social media.
  • The former lovers apologised to each other during a TikTok live session on November 7, 2026, before Falegan shared their picture together.
  • Blessing denied that they had resumed their relationship and said Falegan’s repeated posts were causing tension between her and her current partner.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has asked her former lover, Opeyemi Falegan, to stop sharing her pictures on social media.

The actress issued the warning barely five days after she and the Ekiti-born politician settled their differences and apologized to each other during a TikTok live session.

Naija News reports that Nkechi and Opeyemi reconciled on November 7, 2026, after their past relationship issues.

Opeyemi, who is also a United States-based army officer, later shared a picture of himself and the actress together on social media.

His post sparked reactions from Nigerians who assumed that the former lovers had rekindled their romance.

However, Nkechi dismissed the impression that they are back together.

In a post on her Instagram story on Thursday, the actress appealed to people close to Opeyemi to tell him to stop sharing her pictures.

She explained that the repeated posts is causing tension between her and her current partner.

She said: “Anybody wey sabi that honorable should pls tell him to stop posting my picture on his page every minute. My man is not finding it funny and I am seriously tired of explaining like I’m a child. Oga we don apologise to each other kindly leave me alone na.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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