Cardi B Fuels Romance Rumours With Maduka Okoye

American rapper Cardi B has described Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye as “really sweet” and “very kind”, further fuelling speculation about a possible relationship between the pair after they were spotted together for the third time.

The latest sighting took place in Italy on Thursday, September 3, hours after Okoye’s Udinese side came from behind to beat Venezia 2-1 in the Coppa Italia round of 32.

Cardi B had earlier praised the Nigerian goalkeeper while dining with friends at a waterfront restaurant in Venice. “He was really sweet. When you see him on social media, he looks very strict and stern, but he is very kind. I hope to see more of him,” she said.

The pair were first seen together at the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week, where they sat next to each other before later chatting on a balcony at a private event. They were seen together again days later at the Venice dinner, while their latest appearance has kept fans guessing about the nature of their relationship.

Neither Cardi B nor Okoye has confirmed that they are romantically involved, and other people were present during each of their outings.

Okoye, who was born in Dusseldorf to a Nigerian father and German mother, has also attracted attention away from football this year through appearances at Paris Fashion Week and the Formula One British Grand Prix.