Maduka Okoye Faces Assault, Child Neglect Allegations From Partner Westhoff

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been accused of physical assault, child neglect and repeated infidelity by his partner, Dutch model and influencer Jelicia Westhoff.

The allegations surfaced days after the Nigeria international was seen in Venice, Italy, with American rapper Cardi B at the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture fashion show, sparking speculation on social media about a possible relationship.

Westhoff took to Instagram with a series of posts in which she claimed Okoye locked her and their two-year-old son out of their home and had failed to maintain contact with or provide support for the child. She said she had kept silent throughout their four-year relationship to protect the goalkeeper’s image and football career but had now chosen to speak publicly.

She also alleged that Okoye was absent while their son was recently hospitalised, leaving her to deal with the situation alone.

“Imagine I shut my mouth, lied about what YOU did to me, so you could continue YOUR career and all you do is embarrassing US. YOU make me look like I’m a bitter baby mother when I helped you when NO one was there for you!!! I MADE YOU! NO ONE KNEW WHO YOU WAS… Instead of loving us, you beat me, cheated on me with men and women. YOU’RE a demon who tried to destroy my life,” Jelicia wrote.

Westhoff further claimed that Okoye never had another public relationship during their time together because of his sexuality.

She wrote, “You never had any other girlfriend than me because you’re bi. And that’s totally fine, ain’t nothing wrong with that. But what we’re not going to do is continue to show out while our son hasn’t seen you for months.”

Okoye has not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of writing.